Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 74,360 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,360 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 686.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.60. 1,743,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,625. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

