Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,546 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 1.0% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $7,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.28. 276,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

