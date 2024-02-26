Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 22,139 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.93. 350,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

