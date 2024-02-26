Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Dell Technologies stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,249. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.