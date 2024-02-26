Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HD traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $374.88. The company has a market cap of $370.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

