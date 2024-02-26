Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $145.91. 88,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,481. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

