Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 678.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 429,699 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.65. The company had a trading volume of 322,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,917. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

