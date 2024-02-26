Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $5.75 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.55. 697,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,693. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

