Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CAT traded up $2.57 on Monday, reaching $326.45. The company had a trading volume of 429,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.16 and its 200 day moving average is $276.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

