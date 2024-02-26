Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,832,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,091,400 shares of company stock valued at $217,616,420 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.