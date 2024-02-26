Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,018 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,058 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.8 %

MGM traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $42.26. 872,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Get Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.