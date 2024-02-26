Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 225,726 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 382.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,726 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 664,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 450,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 179,832 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after buying an additional 913,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 698,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 44,436 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.92. 3,829,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,163,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

