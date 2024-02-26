Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $436.31. 189,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.82 and a 200-day moving average of $404.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

