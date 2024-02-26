Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Down to $37.42

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.42, but opened at $36.59. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 683,248 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

