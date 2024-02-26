Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 6.8%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 271,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 963,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

