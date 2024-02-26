Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,997 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $7,838,529. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded up $3.37 on Monday, hitting $433.48. 787,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,703. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.68 and a 200-day moving average of $380.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.