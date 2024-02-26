Verge Hits 1-Day Volume of $230.26 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 85.7% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $120.54 million and approximately $230.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,385.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.08 or 0.00500284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00130962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00237851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00146081 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028940 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

