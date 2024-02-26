Verdad Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Verdad Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Immersion were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Immersion by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 237,119 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 103,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 16.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 11,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $85,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,544,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,735,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 153,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

