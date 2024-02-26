Verdad Advisers LP Sells 9,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.2% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.86. 3,821,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,286,021. The company has a market capitalization of $673.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.