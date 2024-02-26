Verdad Advisers LP Sells 4,800 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 0.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,935,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.91. 1,199,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

