Verdad Advisers LP Sells 40,000 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. 428,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

