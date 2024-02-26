Verdad Advisers LP Sells 3,600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.64. 2,416,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,224,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,277. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

