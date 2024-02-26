Verdad Advisers LP Raises Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 277.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,500 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 166,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIHP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.31. 636,698 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

