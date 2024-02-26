Verdad Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,542 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 350,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 70.46% and a return on equity of 42.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.60%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

