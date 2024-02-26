Verdad Advisers LP Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Verdad Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $11.20 on Monday, hitting $944.45. The stock had a trading volume of 310,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $813.93 and a 200 day moving average of $701.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $959.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.