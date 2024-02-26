Verdad Advisers LP Has $1.01 Million Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,494 shares during the period. CoreCivic comprises approximately 1.5% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of CoreCivic worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.1 %

CXW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 324,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

