Verdad Advisers LP Buys Shares of 40,500 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Eagle Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 175.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $701.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

