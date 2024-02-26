Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Veracyte stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.44. 229,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,829. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 48.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Veracyte by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $10,440,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

