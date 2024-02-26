Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Trimmed by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,371,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
VEEV stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.88. The stock had a trading volume of 520,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,679. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.