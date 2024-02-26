Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Trimmed by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,371,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.88. The stock had a trading volume of 520,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,679. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

