Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 893,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $67,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. 3,235,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,336. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

