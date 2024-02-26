Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $516.54. 168,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,610. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $523.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.85. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

