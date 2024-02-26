Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.39. 364,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,401. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $115.97.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

