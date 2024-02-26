Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Lessened by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VHT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.34. 201,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.86.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.