Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VUG traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $338.36. The company had a trading volume of 449,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,057. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $341.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.