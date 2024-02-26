Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,197,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. 9,507,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,931,722. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

