Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,197,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,032. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

