Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,297 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $120,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,228,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,269,091. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

