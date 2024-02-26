Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.0% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,029.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.53. 281,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average is $164.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $179.28.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.