Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,406 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Get Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $17.09 on Monday, hitting $945.59. 205,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $821.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $718.14. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $955.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.