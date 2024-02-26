Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 80,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,128,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,323 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 302,877 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP remained flat at $20.40 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,634. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

