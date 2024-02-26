Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 86,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,638. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

