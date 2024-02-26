Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.23. 107,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.59. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.