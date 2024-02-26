Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,879 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after buying an additional 837,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 401,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.14. 21,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

