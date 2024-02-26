Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,755 shares of company stock valued at $405,187,103. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $483.64. 5,332,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,127,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.90 and its 200 day moving average is $343.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.