Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $5.49 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,677. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

