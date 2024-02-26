Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3,805.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $311,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 18,746 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,830,171.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,027 shares in the company, valued at $180,227,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $100.31. 57,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

