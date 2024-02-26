Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

