Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.40. 288,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.