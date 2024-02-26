Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 7,462 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.81. 26,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,807. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.