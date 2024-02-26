Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after purchasing an additional 553,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $234.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.06. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.