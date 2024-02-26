Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after purchasing an additional 553,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE:MTN opened at $234.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.06. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
